South Coast United Mountainbikers Incorporated [SCUM] has ensured that the Shoalhaven region is a premier mountain biking destination within NSW.
For two consecutive weekends this month, the local club has hosted two events attracting over 320 riders and their families to the region.
The Coondoo Mountain Bike trail, nestled in the State Forest just South of Nowra in Comberton, is a much loved trail by the local club and riders.
After being burnt out on the 2019/2020 Bushfires, the club have worked hard to rejuvenate the trail and make it even better.
The club recently hosted the Ultimate Cycles 2022 XCO NSW State Championships.
This event attracted over 200 riders from across the state, with riders travelling from between Tamworth and Tathra, and as far out as Orange and Dubbo to compete.
This two day event consisted of a short course XCC event on the Saturday, which helped warm riders up for the main long course event, the XCO State Championships on the Sunday.
Local riders excelled, taken multiple podium places including some gold, silver and bronze medals. As a result, the Shoalhaven mountain bike community has several NSW State Champions within it's ranks.
Here's a list of local riders that stood on the podium at the end of the weekend.
Jillian Raftery - First, Under 15 Female category and 2022 NSW State Champion
Melanie Gibson - First, eBike Female category and 2022 NSW State Champion
Lynne Vaughan - First, Masters 5 Female category and 2022 NSW State Champion
Kath Hopkins - Third, Masters 5 Female category
Josh Ludman- First, Under 19 Male category and 2022 NSW State Champion
Liam Dooley- First, Expert Male category and 2022 NSW State Champion
Aaron Coghlan- First, Masters 1 Male category and 2022 NSW State Champion
Nathan Crump- Second, Masters 3 Male category
David Tuckerman- Second, Masters 6 Male category
Michael Lentas- First, Masters 8 Male category and 2022 NSW State Champion
The club is so proud of the achievements of these and all local riders that participated.
For full event results including pictures please head to the SCUM Website www.scum.asn.au or the Club's Facebook page or Instagram feed.
Here's some feedback from participants over the weekend ...
"An uber, well run event ... the tracks were in mint condition and riders were shredding it," Riding Focus (Sydney) said
"Thanks SCUM for organising and running such a great event. Great fun and safe track. Well done," Eric from Sydney said.
"Thanks to all involved for a fabulous weekend of racing & camping, top notch," Bev from Canberra said
"Thanks SCUM, unbelievable track and the event was run to perfection," Fabian from Western Sydney MTB Club said
Meanwhile, last Saturday [November 19] the Coondoo trails were again fill with riders as private promoter Rocky Trail Entertainment held the sixth round of their Shimano MTB Grand Prix series.
Nearly 120 riders converged on Coondoo, again from all areas of the state, just to ride the Shoalhaven.
This was a marathon style event where riders spent four hours completing as many laps as they can in allocated time.
This was Solo and a team based (pairs) event that testing the riders stamina and their legs as the rode around the approximate 6km circuit.
The most laps completed in the time was 14, by solo Sydney based rider, Jon Odams in the Solo Male 40-49 category.
Many local riders participated, with some doing the double of the NSW State Championships the previous weekend.
Notably the mixed pairing of Kath Hopkins and Nick Smee (Pair of SCUM) managed to gain second place in the Team Mixed Master category with 12 laps between them, whilst pairing Trevor Bridge and Geoff Lockhart (Why Stop?!) came an impressive fourth completing 11 laps.
