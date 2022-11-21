Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Public School's busy term

Updated November 22 2022 - 10:09am, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Well, the end of the school year is close, but this doesn't stop students at Ulladulla Public School from continuing to give their best and enjoy the opportunities on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.