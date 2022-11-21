Well, the end of the school year is close, but this doesn't stop students at Ulladulla Public School from continuing to give their best and enjoy the opportunities on offer.
Students have been involved in many activities this year and have also experienced success on the sporting field.
Recently, both teachers and students represented the school at Ulladulla's important Remembrance Day service - an important yearly event.
One of the highlights of the terms came when new pushbikes were donated to the students to use at their pump track.
Businesses and community members who got involved to fund the donation.
Bikes were donated to the school after various groups and businesses came together to replace the old second-hand bikes the school was using.
The bikes were handed over to the students at a school assembly and were quickly utilised by some eager kids.
