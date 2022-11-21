Not everyone in the community is looking forward to Christmas.
For some people it's a tough and difficult time of the year.
The good news is that Ulladulla's St Vincent de Paul Society is ready to help people in need.
Vinnies finds that Christmas is one of the toughest times people in the area can face and therefore the group has launched its Christmas appeal.
The well known charity hopes the community will support its goal of giving those in need some festive joy.
Vinnies wants to give people in need vouchers for presents and food to make their Christmas brighter.
"The appeal is about making their Christmas as comfortable as possible," a Vinnies spokesperson said.
Vinnies hopes people can donate money to its appeal.
The group's banking details are : Account Name "SVDP Ulladulla Conference 46-415" BSB 062-000 Account 1988-9862
People are also welcome to make financial donations and drop off new toys to the Vinnies' office at 251 Green Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 1pm.
Posters regarding the appeal will also be displayed around the district soon.
Aside from the Christmas appeal Vinnies helps people with housing/rental issues, supplies homeless people with swags and helps with health needs like getting prescriptions filled.
