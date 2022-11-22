Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mel Staunton part of NAB AFLW Academy program

Updated November 22 2022 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mel Staunton runs an opponent down. Picture supplied

PROMISING Ulladulla Australian Football player, Mel Staunton, has been selected to take part in the NAB AFLW Academy program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.