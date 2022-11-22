PROMISING Ulladulla Australian Football player, Mel Staunton, has been selected to take part in the NAB AFLW Academy program.
Mel with the Ulladulla Dockers and GWS Giants Academy has been progressing up the footy ranks for a few seasons now.
The 2023 NAB AFL Academy and 2023 NAB AFLW Academy squads each feature 30 players and include a selection of the most talented 17-year-old footballers across the country.
The players selected will be eligible in the 2023 NAB AFL Draft and 2023 NAB AFLW Draft, following the 2023 NAB AFLW season.
Players will participate in high-performance and personal development programs throughout the 2023 season.
Program content will be delivered through a mixture of face-to-face and online modules.
The 2023 NAB AFLW Academy will commence with a camp in January, which will be followed by camps in April and June, and a match.
This is the sixth intake for the AFLW Academy, with players from every state and territory across Australia selected.
National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer congratulated all players on their selection and said he was excited to work with the future stars of our game.
"Selection in the NAB AFL and AFLW Academy is a significant achievement and all players are thoroughly deserving of their place in the squads," Lockyer said.
"It is extremely pleasing to again have all states and territories represented in this year's intake and highlights Australian Football remains the first-choice sport for our country's most talented young athletes.
"We are very excited about the high level of talent within this group of future stars of the AFL and AFLW, many of whom have already showcased their outstanding skills and abilities at the representative level."
Being part of the program is a great opportunity for players like Mel Staunton.
"As part of their selection in the 2023 NAB AFL and AFLW Academy, players will be given the opportunity to continue to develop on and off the field under the guidance of expert coaching, high performance and wellbeing staff," Lockyer said.
"They will also be given the opportunity to be part of AFL and AFLW environments by attending training sessions with AFL and AFLW clubs, which will provide first-hand experience of the standards required to make it at the highest level."
