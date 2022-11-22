A familiar face and name featured at the recent Illawarra Convoy.
Local leukemia survivor Kyesha-Lee Minuti was one of the many children who had special roles during the well known event.
The convoy sees trucks driving in the Illawarra each year to raise money for children like Kyesha-Lee.
Three trucks featured "flags" with Kyesha-Lee's name on it and one even had her picture.
The words "our little fighter with a big heart" also featured on a flag.
Kyesha-Lee got to sit in one of the trucks and along with some family members they took part in the convoy in one of the family buses that were provided.
In general, Kyesha-Lee is doing well and next year will be going to "big school".
Meanwhile, hundreds of spectators lined the roads from Mount Ousley to Albion Park to watch the Illawarra Convoy pass by.
Led by six-year-old Nate Deushain, hundreds of trucks, bikes and various vehicles cruised through the Illawarra.
To the sound of horns, bystanders cheered and waved as the process made its way through Wollongong.
While the family fun day had to be cancelled, wild winds didn't stop families and groups from throwing their support behind one of the Illawarra's biggest fundraisers, with donated funds going towards the Illawarra Community Foundation.
Prior to the trucks rolling down Mount Ousley, the organisation had raised over $1.3 million, with more donations expected to increase that figure as the day progressed.
Fundraising supports the Illawarra Community Foundation to assist families affected by life threatening illnesses.
