Shoalhaven Community Transport volunteers help mobilise community members with disability Advertising Feature

Volunteers help provide reliable transport options to people with disability in the Shoalhaven, covering Nowra and Ulladulla. Picture supplied.

For people with disability, being able to travel within their community is essential to maintaining independence and enhancing quality of life.

To support people who have mobility issues and find it hard to access public transport, Shoalhaven Community Transport provides transport and a range of fleet options, including wheelchair accessible vehicles.



Shane Baker, area manager, said the role of Shoalhaven Community Transport is to bridge the gap of transport disadvantage and provide people with disability the opportunity to contribute to their communities.



"We all feel valued as members of our community when our contributions are recognised. As providers it is important to understand we are one part of our client's support circle, supporting connection, contribution and access to minimise any barriers experienced," Shane said.



"People should approach us if they have any disadvantage in relation to transport, if they are isolated and unable to get around their community due to access issues, are utilising a wheelchair for mobility, or have any disability impeding their mobility."



Shoalhaven Community Transport operates thanks to the dedicated work of volunteers, who assist people from their front door to their destination.



"We cannot provide this valuable service to the community without the support and commitment of our volunteers and our supportive staff. " Shane said.



COMMUTE TO CELEBRATIONS

To mark this year's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD), a United Nations observed event held annually on December 3, Shoalhaven Community Transport volunteers will join Flagstaff Shoalhaven at their morning tea for community members and Indigenous elders, held in North Nowra on December 7.

