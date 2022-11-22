A controversial proposal to rezone prime agricultural land surrounding Milton will be discussed at an upcoming information session.
Shoalhaven City Council has prepared a Preliminary Growth Scenario of the options to start the planning for the additional 3,700 people forecasted to live in the area by 2050.
The growth scenario is causing concern and Milton Forum secretary Phil Bradshaw has urged people to urgently express their views on the plan.
"This rezoning would change Milton forever," he said.
"The proposals for our town can be reasonably described as radical - and even shocking. Trees, land and habitats would simply disappear and be replaced by the crowded suburbia you see in western Sydney."
He wants people to have their say on the proposal and many residents have previously expressed their concerns.
"Milton would become a building site of significant proportions for 10 to 20 years," he said
"Unless people have their say, it will be a fait accompli and by the time potentially devastating development has started it will be too late to stop it.'
The information session will be held tomorrow Thursday, November 24 at the Milton CWA Hall - 55 Wason Street, Milton from 4pm to 7pm.
Council also urges people to take part in the discussion and stresses planning is in its early days.
"During the past two years, we have been revisiting our long-term land use planning for Milton-Ulladulla to identify ways to provide new and different types of homes to meet anticipated demand," Director City Futures, Carey McIntyre said.
"The next stage of our work is asking for community feedback on the options.
"This is just the start of the conversation. We have a long planning journey ahead of us, with many considerations, before decisions can be made. Community feedback is essential to ensure informed decisions can be made."
Meanwhile, worried residents at a vocal joint meeting of the Milton and Ulladulla Forums earlier this month expressed concerns that under the proposal, many blocks in the rezoned area would be smaller than 500sq m - and possibly just 300sq m.
The increased population density also sparked unease about access and evacuations in fires and floods, rapidly diminishing green space, access to jobs and services in Ulladulla, parking and future food security.
They were told the NSW Government is responsible for infrastructures such as major roads and health and schools - all of which emerged as major issues and told council is responsible for local infrastructures such as local roads, drainage, parks, open space and other community facilities.
"We're really worried that most people don't even know this proposal is on the table,' Mr Bradshaw said.
"It's too important to be buried in the busy period leading up the school holidays and Christmas, and we implore people to get across what's happening in our much-loved community.'
"We care too much about our town to let these considerations gain traction without input."
Feedback, including an online survey, is open until Friday, January 20 and can be seen on the Get Involved web page.
