THE Ulladulla United Cricket Club's [the Seagulls] fourth grade side recorded an impressive nine wicket win on the weekend.
United took on the previously undefeated Berry Shoalhaven Heads at the West Ulladulla Sporting Complex and recorded an impressive win.
Berry made 9/177 off 40 overs in the first innings and United reached 1/178 form just 29.5 overs..
Berry came into this match topping the fourth grade table, while Ulladulla were just one win behind.
United Skipper Barry Marshall won the toss and elected to send Berry in.
A key player for Berry was Michael McCarron, who in recent years had scored a century and an 80 not out in encounters between the two clubs.
Ever reliable Kane Morgan opened the Seagulls attack, and in the first over rocked Berry when McCarron at short midwicket.
Kane bowled four maidens in his 6 overs, while opening partner, Julias Machado, struck with an lbw to remove the Berry number 3.
Cameron Davies, a late call up, came on first change, bowling well with good economy.
Ash Marshall was rewarded with two wickets, both bowled, in a good spell using mixed styles of bowling. Ash is an much improved player, and his hard work is gaining good results.
Archie Stephen bowled beautiful leg-spin, accounting for three Berry Batsman.
One a top spinner caught by Kane at slip, another a sensational grab by Robbo at Short cover. This was a turning point for the Seagulls after a solid partnership between Mike Howard and Ted Street.
Archie added a stumping, as did Robbo, thanks to the quick hands of Keeper Darren Taylor.
Ted Street showed vintage form with 62 well earned runs, before a run out in the last over as Ash Marshall, aided by Robbo, removed the bails.
Barry Marshall and Eddie Lee chipped in with economical bowling to finish Berry off.
Michael Smith and Mick Devlin fielded well and wait in the wings for a chance.
Opening the batting for The Gulls were Ash and Barry Marshall. Their combined age of 113 was a father and son record.
The duo got off to a 51 run partnership, with Barry the only wicket to fall in the entire innings, as he scored 21 runs with three handsome fours.
At 1/51, Eddie Lee strode to the crease, getting himself in first as there were plenty of balls to come.
Ash Marshall completed his first half century in senior cricket - the Lefthander whipping the ball through the legside for a fantastic 67 not out and including eight fours. The hard work is paying off.
Eddie Lee finished off the day scoring 82 runs with 14 fours and two sixes.
It was Eddie's highest score for the Seagulls and a deserved reward for a fine contributor on and off the field.
Eddie and Ash smashed Berry for an undefeated partnership of 127 runs, a real spanking to all parts of the ground.
Well done Fourth Grade Seagulls, we look forward to some more good play.
Thank you to the unrequired batsmen, your time will come. Also, thanks to Solomon Fairs who arrived by bike to look after the scoreboard.
Ex-Servos Hero of The Day and winner of the Seagull - Eddie Lee, 82 runs, an excellent performance.
Next match is against Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemen at Lyrebird Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.