BE it with seven, 70, or 700 people Mollymook's Ice Schaap will always walk for an important cause.
Ice, each year, organises a 60-kilometre walk around the Ulladulla area to promote the need for us all to look after our mental health.
The distance is significant as 60 is the number of men dying by suicide every hour worldwide, according to the statistics Ice found.
This year's walk has been divided into two 30 kilometre walks and the first part took place last Saturday.
"We had a great walk and were welcomed by a beautiful sunrise at 5:40am. We had a smallish group of seven people involved," he said.
Last Saturday [November 19] walkers met at the Molly surf club, went down south, headed towards one track for all, the lighthouse, South Pacific heathland, Burrill bridge, fire trail to Slaughterhouse, Milton, Nazz bush track, and Molly beach (low tide).
This Saturday [November 26] it will be the same walk but anti-clockwise.
"I heard that more people wanted to be involved in the finish of the walk. Hopefully, the wind will die down a bit for this weekend but we are keen for part two," Ice said.
Ice said many things had been achieved from past walks.
"Besides the money we raised for the MOvember movement, the walk certainly has started talks, awareness and discussions about male mental health," he said.
"Like physical health, mental health is something you have to put effort into. With people of different ages and backgrounds participating in the walks and talks the ideas shared are diverse and valuable."
