Bird book set to take flight

Tanya Excell's reason for writing her book 'Birds of the Red Head Villages' just makes sense.
"The more we know about the birds, the more we can do more to protect them," she said.
North Bendalong, Bendalong, Berringer, Cunjurong and Manyana are known as the Red Head Villages.
The birdlife around these villages is vast and Tanya wanted to document them.
Tanya became aware of just how little she knew of the birds, around the Red Head Villages, when she followed the efforts of environmental group Mayana Matters who are trying to save a block of land from being developed.
She had the idea to collate the book last year and finished it earlier this year.
The likes of the Shoalhaven Branch of Birdlife Australia, ecologist Brendan Ryan and photographer Charles Dove all played roles in helping the process. Brendan's and Charles' efforts are credited on the book's cover.
Community members were also asked to contribute photos when needed.
Tanya did not know how many birds live around the Red Head Villages until she started her research.
She found out that over 180 bird species live around the villages.
"It's amazing that we have so many species here," she said.
Sadly she found out that 34 of the species are threatened and nine are listed as being endangered.
Once again she says knowledge is the key to saving the birds.
She of course loves birds.
"It's fun just to sit on your verandah and watch the birds," she said.
Her book will be available early in December - making it a perfect Christmas present.
The book's official launch takes place this Friday [November 25] from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Manyana Hall.
The book is easy to read, set out in simple sections, there is a section to date where and when you saw the bird,
Each bird description comes complete with a fun fact.
Tanya said children, teenagers and adults would all enjoy reading and looking at the book.
"I have designed it for beginners," she said.
It will be available via Mayanna Matters, the Bendy Hub, in Milton and local bookshops.
Tanya's interest in "twitching" started 37-years-ago.
"But I am a hopeless twitcher," she said.
Though reluctant to pick a favourite, Tanya did say she has a soft spot for Glossy Blacks, Gang Gangs and Dollarbirds.
The area around the Red Head Villages was hit hard by the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfire crisis and many birds, along with other animals, suffered.
Slowly but surely the recovery continues.
"The White-Headed Pigeon was the first bird back after the fires," Tanya said.
