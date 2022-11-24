Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton-Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary are raising funds selling handcrafted goods at their Christmas pop-up-shop

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 24 2022 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Ismay (left) and Ucki Dean (right) in front of the gift card Christmas tree. Picture Tom McGann.

Christmas is just around the corner and with Christmas in the Shoalhaven, comes the pop-up shop from the Milton-Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.