Christmas is just around the corner and with Christmas in the Shoalhaven, comes the pop-up shop from the Milton-Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary.
Treasurer of the group, Ucki Dean said they have been running the pop-up-shop for 20 years.
"It's such a great time for the community to come together and help each other out and this community is great at that," she said.
Running out of an empty shop in 'Rowen's Arcade' in Ulladulla, the store opened on November 19 and sells handcrafted items donated by community members and community groups.
From handmade teddy bears, to quilts and homemade jams, each item sold has its profits go toward the Milton-Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary to purchase new equipment, with this year's profits going toward a new nerve stimulator.
"It will be good for surgery and the emergency department," Ms Dean said.
With lots of the community about shopping for Christmas, Ms Dean is optimistic they will raise enough money to purchase the new equipment.
"It's great to have community support and for some reason this year, there seems to be a lot of people about," she said.
"We've already surpassed in the first few weeks what we've earned in previous years."
Along with selling handcrafted Christmas goodies, the pop-up-shop is also selling raffle tickets, where the first prize wins $4,004 of gift cards for businesses around the Shoalhaven.
The gift cards donated hang on a wooden Christmas tree which was built by and donated by the Milton Ulladulla Men's Shed.
"The prize is a fabulous prize and it will be drawn on the 22nd of December."
"There's everything from spa days to Toy World to BWS with the gift cards."
According to Ms Dean, perhaps the most popular part of the pop-up-store are the present wrapping services.
The store volunteers will professional wrap your Christmas presents for just $1 each, bow and all.
"Lot's of people will come in to have their presents wrapped and its a good way for us to make a little more money to go toward the hospital.
The pop-up-store will be running in Rowen's Arcade every day until December 22.
