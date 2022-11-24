A field of 53 Beachside Veteran golfers vehemently contested a stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course, on Wednesday November 23.
Winner of the day was Alan Edwards with a score of 21 points in a five-way countback from second placed Leonard Astill, while third place went to Peter Geach.
Wayne Smith and Ian Mitchell also scored 21 points, but missed out on a placing.
Read More
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Chris Lamb on the second, Kevin McIlveen on the sixth and Alan (Butch) May on the ninith.
Balls were awarded down to 17 points on a count-back. The Wildcard was not won so jack-pots to foyr balls next week.
Next week, November 30, will be a Single Stableford, and there are now only three Wednesday Veteran golf competition games before the end of the 2022 season, with the last day on December 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.