'Tis time to get the Christmas lights twinkling

I love Christmas time. Finding gifts with meaning, decorating my house inside and out, planning festive gatherings with family and friends. I love it all.
I had a couple of key rules as my children were growing up.
One was that everyone had to pitch in to put up and take down the decorations. I wanted to ensure the festive enthusiasm was a household experience, and so too was the clean up afterwards.
The second was that the tree and decorative adornments in and outside my home didn't go up until December 1, and were pulled down on January 1.
It was a fairly solid and supported rule while the children were young, although the enthusiasm from them was never strong when it came to packing away the decorations.
And as they headed into their late teens and adulthood the Christmas working party seemed to diminish, until I became the sole decorator - with a little help from my husband.
Now don't get me wrong, our now adult children still love to see the decorations but they have all moved out of home.
As such I stopped decorating the outside - much to their dismay - and stuck with the tree and a few festive trinkets around the house.
My eldest daughter recently asked if I would start decorating the outside of the house again and I responded with "not until I have grandchildren". The next day she announced that she was having a baby due in April 2023.
Needless, to say there is a strong chance I will be decking the halls so my house can be seen from space in 2023.
In the meantime I'm pondering a new question. Is it really necessary to wait until December 1 to start decorating? I'm not sure why I even had this rule, except that it applied when I was growing up.
As I go for my daily walk I notice more houses every morning heralding the Christmas season. And I love it. Meanwhile the decorations in commercial areas seem to pop up as soon as Halloween has passed on October 31.
I'm starting the think it only happens once a year so why not make the most of the build up. Besides, what difference will it make if I get decorating a little earlier?
I also note that I have held out well and December 1 is not that far away. So I think I will break with my outdated rules this year, and definitely in the future when little ones (at least one) are once again part of the joy of Christmas in our family.
Having said that I would love to know what the rule or Christmas traditions are in your household? If you have already pulled out the tinsel and sparkling lights then I would also love to see your photos.
You can share your stories and pictures by sending them to jackie.meyers@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Here's cheers to the festive season.
Stay well and be merry,
Jackie Meyers
Editor
