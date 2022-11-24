Milton Ulladulla Times

'Tis time to get the Christmas lights twinkling

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
November 24 2022 - 4:47pm
'Tis time to get the Christmas lights twinkling

I love Christmas time. Finding gifts with meaning, decorating my house inside and out, planning festive gatherings with family and friends. I love it all.

Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

