World famous virtuoso musicians Ana de la Vega [flute] and Daniel Rhn [violin] will perform a one-off concert in Ulladulla on Sunday December 4 from 2pm in St Martins Church, corner of Green Street and Princes Highway.
This concert is one of a series of concerts being given on the South Coast and Southern Highlands, as a musical collaboration, in the weeks leading-up to Christmas.
These two musicians have performed together many times previously in European concerts and the community is extremely fortunate to have them perform as a duo at this concert.
Ana de la Vega grew-up in Kiama and began her flute studies at the age of seven.
She went on to study ute at the University of Sydney, where she obtained her Bachelor of Music degree in 2003.
She successfully auditioned for the prestigious Conservatoire Supérieur de Paris, drawing inspiration from the famed French school of flute playing, and obtained there the ultimate award of Premier Prix de la Flute Traversiere.
Her journey from growing up on a farm at Kiama to playing in prestigious concert halls in Europe happened, by her admission, at a "meteoric rate".
She moved to Germany and leapt onto the international classical music scene touring Europe as an in-demand solo flautist. However, with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the closure of concert halls and cancellation of concerts she decided to return, with her young daughter to the safety of her parents' home in Kiama.
Her acclaim in Europe is reflected in press reviews: "unbridled attention for her 'crystal-clear' and 'velvety tone'" (NDR Kultur), "superior, masterful technique" (Fono Forum), "feathery-light playing" (Der Spiegel), "unobtrusive virtuosity" (Pizzicato).
Daniel Rhn is one of the most remarkable violinists of the present day.
Both his grandfather and father played as renowned concert masters of the Berlin Philharmonic and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and he has joined those ranks as a soloist, who will no doubt contribute significantly to the world of the violin. He honed his extraordinary talent at a young age, studying at Munich University of Music and Performing Arts.
Describing his playing style requires more than merely mentioning his impressive technical brilliance. He draws on traditions of musical expression that had been virtually consigned to the past. It is hardly surprising, therefore, that Ruggiero Ricci, one of the most eminent violin virtuosos of the last century, enthusiastically endorsed the young artist: "The way he plays is reminiscent of the old masters!"
Few other contemporary musicians are capable of bringing back to life the sparkling treasures of Fritz Kreisler as masterfully as Daniel Rhn. His album "The Kreisler Story" (Berlin Classics) was highly reviewed in BBC Magazine, Gramophone Magazine, Sddeutsche Zeitung, Fono Forum, London Telegraph and the London Guardian.
Tickets ($40) are available at the door or online through: trybooking.com/CDWIE
Don't' miss this musical fusion of Bach, Tchaikovsky and traditional Christmas Carols.
