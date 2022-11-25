BY taking part in an upcoming fundraiser you will get the chance help one of the Shoalhaven's most promising golfers take the next step in her career.
Rising Mollymook golfer Kelsey Bennett is set to compete at the qualifying school in Spain to become a professional golfer on the Ladies European Tour (LET).
The team from her home club, the Mollymook Golf Club, want to help Kelsey follow her dreams and have organised a fundraising day at the Hilltop course on Friday December 2.
All proceeds will go towards assisting Kelsey in her efforts to compete at the qualifying school in Spain and she leaves on December 4.
8:30am shotgun start
Members: $50 per person
Non-members: $89 per person
Cart fees will be an additional $32 for members & $46 for non-members.
To register, please call Hilltop on (02) 4455 2055.
Kelsey will not be playing on the day, but teams will be able to make the most of her talents.
She will be doing nearest to pin on the 12th hole and having a shot for the players for a donation.
Meanwhile, the event in Spain will feature the best women's amateur golfers from around the world and a successful stint would be a significant stepping stone in Kelsey's journey.
If she turns professional, Bennett is set to follow in the footsteps of one of her idols, Karrie Webb.
Webb is widely regarded as Australia's greatest women's golfer and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Kelsey has also been inspired by the path of former No. 1 tennis star-turned-golfer, Ash Barty.
"In recent times, Ash Barty has been a big influence for me. She's just an icon, she's awesome, her sport etiquette and everything is amazing," she said.
"Over the years, Karrie Webb also has been a big influence for me too."
