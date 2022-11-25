Five Villages book is a labour of love

IT'S the stories from local people that gives the newly finished book 'Five Villages' its life, character and appeal.
'Five Villages' [Berringer Lake, North Bendalong, Bendalong, Cunjurong Point Manyana] is a labour of love from local residents Jenny Cleary and Patti Bartlett.
The book is full of amazing yarns - including one about the "Manyana Cyclone" that hit in 1991.
It also features the various campaigns undertaken by the communities when trying to save their villages from being over developed.
Importantly the book starts off with a chapter on the First Nations People.
Every village has a chapter of its own and the authors did an excellent job.
"We started this huge project over two years ago and Jenny and I have spent 800 voluntary hours each on the project," Patti said.
"One of the best parts was doing over 100 interviews with older folk who delighted in telling their stories and memories."
The authors will make no financial gain as all proceeds go back to the community.
They received two grants of $4,800 each from Coordinaire and Shoalhaven City Council and the authors come under the auspices of the community consultative body the Red Head Villages Association [RHVA].
Jenny and Patti will have a book-selling day locally in mid-December and are still sorting out all the selling points.
All updated information on the book will be put on the Manyana Bendalong Cunjurong Facebook page and the RHVA website.
"And yes, we are pleased/ relieved/ challenged with the finished product," Patti said.
In the new year, they will donate a book to Ulladulla Library, Ulladulla High School and Milton Public School
Jenny Cleary moved permanently to Manyana in 2010 after a long period of being a "part timer".
Her friendship with Patti Bartlett, as they both love the outdoors and the local environment, was "natural" to form.
"The Red Head Villages community is part of who I am now," Jenny said in the book.
"I loved joining forces with Patti to work on any fundraiser that comes up or environmental issues within the villages.
"Our communities are remote in their own way and we hope that the sales of this book might help provide more water safety equipment."
Patti Bartlett moved to Manyana in 1977 and is now part of a three-generation South Coast family.
Patti used to write the Bendalong Manyana News section of the Milton Ulladulla Times.
South Coast surfing is also in Patti's blood.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.