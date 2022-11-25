Milton Ulladulla Times
What's on

Ana de la Vega and Daniel Rhn to perform in Ulladulla

Ana de la Vega [flute] and Daniel Rhn [violin] will be performing in Ulladulla. Picture suppled

World famous virtuoso musicians Ana de la Vega [flute] and Daniel Rhn [violin] will perform a one-off concert in Ulladulla on Sunday December 4 from 2pm in St Martins Church, corner of Green Street and Princes Highway.

