THE Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club's Christmas luncheon meeting was held and enjoyed at the Ulladulla Civic Centre recently.
Over 30 club members and guests attended the festive celebrations.
There were Christmas hampers, 100 club, champagne, and live music performed by the Two Tenors.
There was a "toast" to another year of good health and friendship, Christmas tunes, while the delicious traditional Christmas meal was served.
It was a fun filled celebration enjoyed by all of the club members and visitors.
President Cherrie thanked everyone for their commitment to the club and encouraged more members to stand up within their own capability for the sustainability of the Club.
The club is looking forward to returning in January 2023 when the all-important annual general meeting will be held, including the installation of the 2023 committee.
Any women wishing to know more about the club or attend luncheon meeting are welcome to contact Cherrie on 4454 4785.
We wish to extend our thanks to Michelle from Ulladulla Civic Centre and Michael from Killara Hospitality Services for supporting us in this challenging situation when the Center is going through a transition.
VIEW Club sponsors disadvantaged Australian students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program. Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club is a proud sponsor of 3 students.
Photos
1. Two Tenors Steve (L) and Paul (R) with Vice President Denise (M)
2. Birthday ladies (L-R) Margaret, Pauline, Georgina, Lyn, Glennis and Jan
