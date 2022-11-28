THE annual Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Macey Insurance Brokers Charity Golf Day held recently at the Nowra Golf Club was a great success.
The event raised $17,500 and three local charities, Nowra Community Food Store, Noahs Inclusion Services and Lifeline South Coast will each receive $5,833.32.
This brings the total amount raised over the past nine years to a combined total of $106,598.25.
The event organisors would like to thank everyone to everyone who donated towards the day.
Winners of the Day:
First Place: Nowra Farmers Market
Jeffery Coe, Dallas Laughton, Allan Watts, Billy Economous
Score of: Scratch 62,
Nett 51.5
Second Place: Cooee Hotel Social Golf Club Team 1
Andrew Cox, Shane Ryan, Brett Nelson, Glen Ryan
Score of:
Scratch 63,
Nett 52
Third Place: Cooee Hotel Social Golf Club Team 2
Pug (Nathan Wood)
Tunks (Paul Tunks)
Duck (Matthew Wood)
Cooky (Thomas Cook)
Score:
Scratch 65
Nett 54
Results
Longest Drive on 9th: Ryan Timbs - Medicine in Motion Health Group
Nearest to Pin on the 4th: Billy Economous - Nowra Farmers Market - 5.1m
Nearest to Pin on the 8th: Nathan Wood - Cooee Hotel Social Golf Club Team 2 -270cm
Nearest to Pin on the 12th: Michael Whiting - RMB Lawyers - 1.8m
We had Three Novelty Holes on the day,
Hole 1: Macey Insurance Brokers Mini Golf raised $1,600.00
Hole 4: Nowra Community Food Store Snack store raised $212.00
Hole 13: APM Employment Services Frisbee Hola Hoop raised $518.00
The winners of hole 13, which came down to coin toss between Brendan Farrell from Kinghorne Bakery and Dallas Laughton from Nowra Farmers Market.
Brendan winning the toss and the $100 voucher for the Deli on Kinghorn.
The Silent Auction raised $3200.
Geoff O'Connell from Kinghorn Motor Group taking home the Collingwood Football Club 2020 Away Guernsey and certificate of Authenticity donated by CGU Insurance.
Kris Peters from One Stop Homes taking home an Opal Jewellery Piece Donated by Ackroyd Opals
A massive thankyou to all our sponsors
Platinum Sponsor and Co-host: Macey Insurance Brokers
Breakfast Sponsor: Parrish Group
Drinks Sponsor: Kinghorn Motor Group
Dessert Sponsor: V&C Food Distributors
Digital Sponsor: Webics
RSA Staff Sponsor: Online Recruitment
Hole Sponsors
Macey Insurance Brokers
IQumulate Premium Funding
Bomaderry Bowling Club
Nowra Community Food Store
Nest Residential Design
Murphy Family Funerals
Hanlon Windows
Walsh and Monaghan
Jirgens Civil
McDonalds Shoalhaven
TrustTel
Nowra CBD Business Chamber
APM Employment Services
Nowra CBD Revitalisation Strategy Committee
PDC Lawyers & Town Planners
Caresouth
Shoalhaven Business Chamber
South Coast First Aid & Training
Thankyou to all the teams that played today.
SAVE THE DATE:
November 24 2023 for the 10th Annual Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Macey Insurance Brokers Charity Golf Day.
