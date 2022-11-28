Rotarians need support to end polio for good

Do you want to play a role in ending polio for good?
The Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla and the Rotary Foundation hopes you do.
Since 1988, we've seen a worldwide reduction in polio cases of 99.9 percent and only two countries remain polio-endemic: Afghanistan and Pakistan.
To help reduce polio numbers further an upcoming fundraising movie event on Tuesday December 6 is being held - see full details below.
The Rotary Foundation and presents the amazing true story of the rediscovery of Richard III, starring Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan.
For many years, the polio movie event has been a very popular way for clubs to raise funds for Rotary's number one priority, ending polio.
It's also an opportunity for Rotary members and people in our communities to have some fun together.
This year's movie is The Lost King - the story of the rediscovery, by an amateur historian, of the five centuries old remains of Richard III... in a Leicester carpark. Critics describe it as "an incredible and inspiring true story about perseverance and not taking no for an answer".
You can buy tickets right up until the screening time
Event details
Purpose: Raise funds for the fight to help eradicate polio from the world.
When: Tuesday December 6. 6.30pm start.
Where: Arcadia Twin Cinemas, Boree Street, Ulladulla.
