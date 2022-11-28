Energy and water saving kits are now available to hire from your local Shoalhaven Library free of charge.
Shoalhaven City Council purchased 15 energy and water saving kits to help residents measure their usage and reduce their bills.
The kits can help residents assess and save money on their home energy and water bills.
By calculating your energy and water use, you can start to make some simple changes to save money and make your home more comfortable and efficient.
Each kit contains:
You can hire a kit from any Shoalhaven Library branch, for more information visit their website.
