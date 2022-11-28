Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council's free energy and water saving kits

Updated November 29 2022 - 3:07pm, first published 9:26am
Shoalhaven City Council's free energy and water saving kits. Picture supplied

Energy and water saving kits are now available to hire from your local Shoalhaven Library free of charge.

