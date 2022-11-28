Lama Choedak Rinpoche's upcoming talk "living life without regrets" sounds like something we all need to hear.
Lama Choedak Rinpoche is the Spiritual Director of Sakya Losal Choe Dzong, Tibetan Buddhist Society of Canberra and he is coming to Milton to give a public talk.
His talk will be about how facing the inevitability of death, inspires us to live.
"One of the most powerful antidotes to procrastination and complacency is the meditation on the inevitability of death. So much so that planning to die actually makes one to truly live well," was how the talk was described.
The event is being hosted by Milton's Manjushri Buddhist Centre (MBC).
Date: Friday December 10
Time: 7pm to 9pm
Venue: CWA Hall, 57 Wason St, Milton
Cost $20/ $15 members and concession Chai Break included
All proceeds will be donated to the building of The Sakya Temple of Peace, Canberra.
