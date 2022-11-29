Conjola Park's new boat ramp is receiving plenty of visitors, but it seems some are leaving unwelcome waste behind.
Boaters and others using the area have been dumping rubbish by the boat ramp, and using the surrounding bush as a toilet, because there are no toilets or rubbish bins in the vicinity.
Locals have been left to find the offending waste.
Following several complaints from residents, Shoalhaven City Council addressed the issue at its Monday evening (November 28) meeting.
READ MORE:
Rubbish bins will be sent to the boat ramp area, and portable toilets will be installed for the busy summer holiday period.
Councillor Patricia White spoke to the issue at the meeting.
"The nearest toilets down at the lake are at the other end, so it's a good five, ten minute drive to get to the other end," she said.
"There's no garbage bins so bait, paper - you name it - is being left there."
A permanent toilet block is planned for the Conjola Park boat ramp.
According to Shoalhaven City Council, a toilet block is slated for construction stage two.
Stage two will also include 20 more car-trailer spaces, a turning bay, and a tap for a wash down bay.
There is no projected completion date for the toilet block or construction stage two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
IFRAME
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.