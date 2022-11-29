Sometimes you stroll out to the middle or start sending a few overs down and nothing goes right.
Then you have a match where everything goes to plan and you return some remarkable figures.
Bay and Basin Cricket Club player, John White, had one of those days when everything went right.
White, during the Dolphins' Shoalhaven Cricket Association third-grade match against Batemans Bay at the Vincentia Leisure Centre Sporting Complex on Saturday, starred with both bat and ball.
The indication things were going to work well for him started when he took 6/24 in the first innings and then his form continued when he made an unbeaten century [112 runs].
The visitors, after winning the toss, elected to bat first and made a respectable 9/220 runs in their innings.
Jamie Prior 45 runs, Prashanth Reddy Brahmanpally 39 runs and Meljoy Dcunha 30 runs led the way with the bat for the Bay.
White's dominant display with the ball came from only 7.2 overs.
Daniel Hylton-Cummins chimed in with two wickets for the home side.
White was not in the mood to run between wickets and his century included 18 boundaries.
Ricky Goddard, with 73 runs [11 boundaries and a six] gave the century-maker great support.
With White leading the way, the Dolphins got the required runs with seven wickets to spare.
Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens v Ulladulla United
Bat dominated ball when Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens hosted Ulladulla United at Ison Park, South Nowra.
United batted first, made 8/346 and in reply Ex-Servos made 9/208 runs.
Drew Ramsden made 84 runs with eight boundaries and three sixes, Jay Ramsden's 54 runs included two boundaries and four sixes, while Shanky Verma's 58 run effort was all aggression.
Verma smashed six boundaries and three sixes in his entertaining innings, while Adam Jeffrey's 37 runs included three sixes and one boundary.
Rajesh Kumar took three wickets for Ex-Servos.
Krishanlal Bagga tried to bat Ex-Servos to victory with 54 runs which included eight boundaries, while Rajesh Kumar 47 runs [four boundaries and three sixes] and Scott McCurdy 34 runs [three boundaries] made sure United had to work for its victory.
Damien Gilkes and Jamie Rowe took two wickets apiece for United.
Bomaderry v North Nowra Cambewarra
Not even Harrison Graham century could get Bomaderry victory over North Nowra Cambewarra at Vic Zealand Oval.
Graham's efforts helped the Tigers reach 8/161, while Norths, with wickets running out, held onto make 8/165.
Graham's unbeaten 105 runs included 12 boundaries and two sixes.
Dylan Higgins did well with the ball for Norths and took four wickets.
Norths were solid with the bat with Dave Hazell 48 runs and Micah Edwards 28 runs among the contributors.
Mark Pritchard took three wickets for Bomaderry.
Extras ended up being another crucial difference between the two.
Norths only gave away six extras, compared to Bomaderry's 16 extras.
