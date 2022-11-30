Dress up in your Christmas gear and bring your family and friends together for a fantastic night of carolling on Saturday December 10 from 6pm.
Join Business Milton Ulladulla at the Ulladulla Civic Centre for a relaxing family sing-along sponsored by Shoalhaven City Council, Milton Ulladulla Ex Servo's Club, and Ulladulla Printing Services.
This is a free event.
Santa Claus will also be taking time out of his busy schedule at 7pm to visit the kids on the night too.
A special thank you to the combined Churches of Ulladulla, NC Entertainment Services, Ulladulla Milton Lions Club and the Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla for their valued support and contributions.
Meanwhile, if singing is not your thing then why not give barefoot bowls a go?
Come along and bring a friend, to join Business Milton Ulladulla on Thursday December 15 in celebrating a wonderful year and the Christmas season for a roll up of barefoot bowls at Milton Ulladulla Bowlo from 5.30pm for some laughs.
This is an informal event and guests are encouraged to grab a meal from the bistro.
There is no entry fee, but please register here: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/t9fvr
