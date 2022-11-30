Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla's Christmas carol event

Updated November 30 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 12:59pm
Dress up in your Christmas gear and bring your family and friends together for a fantastic night of carolling on Saturday December 10 from 6pm. Picture supplied

