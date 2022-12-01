AN impressive Ulladulla-based community project has just received a grant.
The food pantry and community garden established by the 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scout Group this year will get financial assistance from a Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR] based program.
The 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scout Group gets $2,782 to further develop its "humanity helping homelessness idea" by reducing food insecurity through the installation and promotion of a community food pantry and vegetable gardens.
The Ulladulla-based group shares in $172,069 in grants through the FRRR ABC Heywire Youth Innovation Grants program.
These two impressive Ulladulla High School students simply want to help people.
"I don't want anyone to go hungry or feel like that mother did the other day," Coralie said about why she helped set up the pantry.
"Our idea started when we saw on the news the financial pressure people were under due to house prices and that the cost of living was going up," the 13-year-old Matilda said to give further background information.
Read More:
FRRR's People Portfolio Lead, Deb Samuels, said the grants program is so important because it gives young people a say and prepares them for future leadership roles within their communities.
"This program not only gives young Australians a platform to champion the causes that matter to them but, more importantly, it puts their thoughts and ideas into action," she said.
"Young people are the future and the initiatives being funded are a great example of how they can have a direct and positive impact on regional Australia.
"The young people who participate in this program - either in developing the ideas or helping them come to life in their community - often go on to do great things in their communities and beyond."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.