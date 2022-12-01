There is no need for you or anyone else to spend Christmas Day alone this year as a traditional community gathering is making its comeback this year.
This year marks the return of the Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes' free Christmas Day luncheon at Mollymook Surf Club.
The event has not been held for the last few years due to COVID-19.
The Yurana volunteers, including secretary Lyn Merrin and treasurer Barbara Anderson, are busy organising the event and they are also looking forward to hosting this special community gathering.
Lyn said she enjoys the event because it brings the community together and in general makes people happy.
Barbara is also looking forward to the luncheon.
"I enjoy the day and it's rewarding to see all the families enjoying themselves," Barbara said.
They hope there will be a full house on the day.
Please call 4454 1700 before December 20 to book your place - if the office is unattended leave a message and one of the volunteers will get back to you.
If people cannot get to the event the group can deliver meals and can also arrange transport to get people to from the venue.
The luncheon is known "as a happy traditional Christmas Day that is enjoyed by all".
The day includes a visit from Santa, carol singing, along with lots of happiness and laughter.
The group does need helpers on the day to help with various jobs.
Drivers are needed to deliver meals and to get people to and from the surf club.
Donations of festive items and money are always welcome.
Please call 4454 1700 and talk to the volunteers about ways you can help or about making a donation.
