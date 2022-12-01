A strong field of 60 Beachside Veteran golfers contested a Stableford Event, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course, recently and not much separated the top three.
Winner of the day was Bernard Sands with a score of 24 points, while second place went to Paul Pfeiffer, who scored 22 points in a count-back from third placed Stan Izzard.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Cliff Workman on the second, Steve Whiting on the sixthh and Roger Pullinger on the ninth.
Balls were awarded down to 16 points on a count-back.
The wildcard of four balls was won by Gary Logan, so reverts back to two balls next week.
Next week December 7 will be a Single Stableford, and there are now only two Wednesday Veteran golf competition games before the end of the 2022 season, with the last day on December 14.
