"Oh that looks a bit sketchy" I think to myself, narrowly dodging a pothole on a long drive.
You see last week I drove from my new home back to the coast where I grew up. And while the roads were better than I had anticipated, it still slowed things down for fear of disappearing into a Ford Fiesta-sized sinkhole.
I'd fallen victim to the rain-pelted road conditions already this year and wasn't looking for a repeat.
In that instance I had inspected a rental property and was driving home in what must have been April in the drizzly afternoon twilight when I hit a water-filled pothole on the Princes Highway.
My little hatchback made a horrific crunching sound and left me stranded almost two hours from home. With help from a friend we fitted some of those little emergency wheels and limped home.
But it was the next morning in the cold light of day that we found it had smashed two rims and destroyed the tyres.
The rain has barely eased up since across vast spans of NSW, causing deadly flooding in the west.
Meanwhile for those closer to the coast we could almost consider ourselves lucky that the biggest consequence seems to be driving atop roads more akin to a cheese grater than we would like.
The State Government has fronted up $50million to help address the issue, but it has had to be split among every impacted council area in the state.
With many millions in damage to some of those areas, that injection of cash, much like the pothole patch jobs, wears out pretty quickly.
I must confess I didn't encounter many deep crevasses on my most recent journey, but there were segments of road that were probably a bigger concern for wider or heavier vehicles.
At regular intervals bordering the road, and worse sometimes along the median, were sunken areas where the earth has become soaked, and like clay or a mud-patty it's been pushed sideways. This has simultaneously left an unpleasant dip in the surface. But even worse are the little cliff-edged mounds where that foundation has been compressed.
The reprieve of sunshine has been welcome in terms of crews getting out to address the roads, but there are streets, and entire roads, spoken about with much chagrin in my neck of the woods and I'm guessing the same is occurring where you live too.
What are some of the worst roads where you live? Send your photos and stories to jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Jake, Deputy Editor
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
