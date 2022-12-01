Highly rated Shoalhaven cricketer, Jackson Ingram, is looking forward to taking part in this weekend's Bradman Cup.
NSW's best under 16s regional cricketers will take part in the event and will travel to Kempsey and Shellharbour for the opening three rounds set to be played this weekend.
Sides from Greater Illawarra, Riverina, Western and ACT will meet at Shellharbour to battle it out for top position in the 'southern pool', while players representing North Coastal, Central Northern, Newcastle and Central Coast will converge upon Kempsey, with the goal of topping the 'northern pool' heading into the new year.
Jackson is the Shoalhaven's only representative in the Greater Illawarra team and he is looking forward to playing.
"I am very excited about the Bradman Cup this year and we have very young but talented team," the 16-year-old Bomaderry High School student said.
"I am hoping we can finish top three this year and believe we have the team to do it."
The Bomaderry Cricket Club product has been among the runs this season
"I am very happy with the form at the moment and hoping I can keep going with what I'm doing. Hopefully, there will be more runs to come for me," he said.
For many promising regional junior male cricketers, the Bradman Cup is the start of a rewarding representative journey, with competition alumni such as Nathan Lyon, Matthew Gilkes and Jason Sangha having come onto the scene at the U16 tournament.
After this weekend, all eight teams will re-group in Lake Macquarie from January 3 to January 6, 2023, where sides from the 'northern pool' will go head-to-head against squads from the 'southern pool'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.