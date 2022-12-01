Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven's Jackson Ingram ready for the Bradman Cup

Updated December 2 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highly rated Shoalhaven cricketer, Jackson Ingram, strikes the ball strongly while playing a club match for Bomaderry.

Highly rated Shoalhaven cricketer, Jackson Ingram, is looking forward to taking part in this weekend's Bradman Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.