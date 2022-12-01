What Milton will look like in the future was one of the main items on the agenda at a recent community meeting.
Shoalhaven City Council is revisiting its long-term land use planning for Milton, Ulladulla and Surrounds.
At a recent Ulladulla Forum meeting, Matthew Rose from council, spoke about the council's Milton-Ulladulla plans.
"I wanted to clarify we're not proposing to grow the population of Milton, Ulladulla, and surrounds - we're proposing a response to anticipated change," he said at the meeting.
"Population change is driven by many matters including migration, births, deaths, and other changes to household size. Our work starts the discussion about planning a response to manage anticipated or forecast change."
Milton Forum secretary Phil Bradshaw said proposed rezoning would change Milton forever.
"The proposals for our town can be reasonably described as radical - and even shocking. Trees, land and habitats would simply disappear and be replaced by the crowded suburbia you see in western Sydney," he said in a previous statement.
Meanwhile, the Ulladulla Forum's next meeting on Monday December 5 from 7pm in the Ulladulla Civic Centre's lower level - enter from St Vincent Street side.
People are welcome to attend and there are many important items on the agenda.
Items on the agenda includes:
