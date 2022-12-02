A warning that children are missing out and that teachers are burning out because of the teacher shortages follows the release of newly-released government figures.
Public schools in the Milton and Ulladulla area are among the schools waiting to fill vacancies.
Newly released government figures show there were 2963 vacant positions at the end of October - a massive increase from 1148 vacancies in May 2021.
Ulladulla High School has four vacancies to fill, Milton Public has two and Ulladulla Public 1.60.
NSW Teachers Federation (NSWTF) president Angelo Gavrielatos says these statistics combined with research that two-thirds of teachers feel burnt out, emphasised the extent of the education crisis in NSW.
"Children are missing out and teachers are burning out because of the teacher shortages," Mr Gavrielatos said.
Mr Gavrielatos addressed Illawarra and Shoalhaven teachers this week at the Warilla Bowls Club, and outlined how the two issues of pay and workload were linked.
"If you want to talk about workload, well that's got an employment cost, and therefore you've got to start discounting from the two and a half [public sector salary cap]," he said.
"The abolition of the salary cap is key for negotiations around workload and wages."
Teachers did receive an approved 2.75 per cent pay rise for the year earlier this month plus a further three per cent pay increase from January 1, 2023
The NSW Education Department will also tip in a one-off lump sum to the 2022 pay rise, equivalent to 0.25 per cent of a teacher's annual salary.
