Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Greens candidate Amanda Findley's NSW Election education announcement

Updated December 5 2022 - 10:04am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens candidate Amanda Findley's NSW Election education announcement. Picture supplied

Greens candidate for next year's NSW Election, Amanda Findley, will make the building of a new school for the Ulladulla district one of her top priorities - if elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.