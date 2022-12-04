Greens candidate for next year's NSW Election, Amanda Findley, will make the building of a new school for the Ulladulla district one of her top priorities - if elected.
She said the building of a new school at the education site on Croobyar Road, also known as the former Shoalhaven Anglican School site, would be a top priority if elected.
The site has been earmarked for the Budawang School for Special Purposes, but the Greens candidate wants the land to be used to its full potential.
"If I'm elected to represent the people of South Coast in NSW Parliament, I will make a commitment to seeing this site utilised to its full potential, with another school joining the Budawang School for Special Purposes and providing the facilities and infrastructure our children and families need," she said.
Ms Findley said more investment needs to be made in education.
"Infrastructure for schools in our region is either underfunded or inadequate," she said.
"There is no clear direction for the future of education for children in the South Coast seat."
She added the growth of young families in the southern part of the Shoalhaven has been "seriously underestimated".
"The burden of overcrowded schools falls back on our hardworking teaching fraternity," she said.
"Is it any wonder there is a teacher crisis in NSW when they have to juggle so many tasks in crowded environments?
"I will also be demanding a comprehensive infrastructure plan for the area - so that our families know when to expect service expansion and delivery not just in education but in health infrastructure."
