Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity on the 14th of November 2022.
The guest speaker was Jorja McDonnell a journalist with the South Coast Register, Milton Ulladulla Times and Bay Post whose career started in outback Queensland after graduating at QUT Brisbane.
To date she spent two years in Roma and now is working in the Shoalhaven.
Her work has ranged from journalism to media and communications.
The members and friends of VIEW were able to hear of her passion for living and working in regional Australia, and how she was very much enjoying living life on the Couth Coast.
VIEW club supports the Smith Family charity "Learning for Life" Students Program which helps students in need.
Christmas luncheon is to be held on Monday December 12 at 10.30am for 11am.
Cost will be $35.00 which will include bubbly/soft drink, two courses and Christmas cake and the theme is Christmas colours.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday December 8 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
