Good news on Ulladulla Harbour upgrade project

Updated December 5 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 10:30am
Work on the long-awaited project started in July this year but came to an unexpected stop.

SHOALHAVEN City Council is moving to recommence its stalled plans to upgrade the Ulladulla Harbour area.

