Good news on Ulladulla Harbour upgrade project

SHOALHAVEN City Council is moving to recommence its stalled plans to upgrade the Ulladulla Harbour area.
Work on the long-awaited project started in July this year but came to an unexpected stop.
"The contractor that was engaged in the Ulladulla Harbour dredge and pontoon works vacated the site on Tuesday, July 12," a council spokesperson said at the time.
However, council's Director City Futures, Carey McIntyre, said the plans for the project remained on the agenda. He provided the Milton Ulladulla Times with an update.
Read More:
"A request for tender will go out this month for both stages of the project, the Ulladulla Harbour dredge and Pontoon works and the Ulladulla boardwalk and harbourside works," he said.
"It is expected both tenders will be awarded in February 2023 with work scheduled to be completed on both projects by mid-2023."
Read more:
Council had previously announced that during 2022, three major projects will be occurring on the southern side of the Ulladulla Harbour Precinct, including harbour berthing facility, elevated boardwalk and harbourside carpark.
Work on the new harbour berthing facility which was to include the construction of new pontoons to allow for safe and improved passageway and berthing of vessels in the harbour was expected to be completed by mid-August 2022.
Council, despite the setback, remains committed to the project, a spokesperson said earlier in the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.