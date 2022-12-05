A Shoalhaven taxi service has made "tough decisions" amid the high costs of running the business while striving to stay competitive.
Scott Wilkins, owner of Milton Ulladulla Taxis said his business was "suffering" from high operational costs compared to other rideshare businesses which cost far less to run than a normal taxi service.
"It is simply unfair," Mr Wilkins said.
"Anybody can get their car, sign up to be an Uber driver and off they go."
"They're (Uber) out here getting drivers for free, where it costs us to get a plate. Where is the fairness in that?" he said.
"But normal taxis? The amount of paper work and red tape it takes to get one car on the road is insane."
According to Mr Wilkins, his business had to make cuts due to the cost of running a taxi service being much higher than other rideshare companies.
In an email sent to the member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock, Mr Wilkins asked the member to reach out to the NSW Premier for answers and a solution.
"Milton Ulladulla Taxis has been classified in category four of the buyback package, meaning we're being offered $25,000 per taxi license for a business we've been running since 1969," he said in the email.
"We're asking you to contact the NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet directly to provide a fair and equitable solution for all taxi plate owners."
Ultimately, cuts have been made to allow the business to be competitive with the other rideshare services on the market.
To lower running costs, the wheelchair accessible taxi service was cut on October 29, 2022.
It was a decision Mr Wilkins said was "not taken lightly", but was one that "had to be done".
"We have provided a wheelchair service to the citizens of Milton Ulladulla for 25 years," Mr Wilkins said.
"I have reached out to my usual customers who use the wheelchair service. Some understood and some were rightfully mad."
The costs of operating a taxi compared to a rideshare vehicle are an absolute joke.- Milton Ulladulla Taxi owner, Scott Wilkins
Mrs Hancock's office liaised with Mr Wilkins in the lead up to the wheelchair decision, informing him the South Coast member had reached out to ministers to find a solution.
"Shelley has made representation to the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, requesting his earliest consideration and advice to the regional category allocations," a spokesperson from Mrs Hancock's office said.
Despite constant back and fourth, Mr Wilkins said the conversations went nowhere.
"If a solution was made and something happened, I wouldn't have cut the wheelchair services," he said.
Mr Wilkins said he does not believe the government will ever find a way to bring costs to the level of rideshare companies.
There are a number of rideshare companies now operating in the Shoalhaven, and Mr Wilkins said the NSW Government needs to "make changes now to lower costs for taxi businesses in the state, or there could be a future where taxi services are no more".
"Something needs to be done and something needs to be done now," he said.
"It doesn't take a genius to realise how unfair this is."
To Mr Wilkin's dismay, the issue has now become an election topic, with candidates from both the Liberal party and Labor party giving their input on the situation.
Luke Sikora, Liberal candidate for the South Coast said it was "disappointing" to see the wheelchair service cut.
"It's an essential service for so many people that need to get into town to get their shopping, to see their doctor, to go to hospital, to do the many things that people in our community do on a daily basis," he said.
"No one should be excluded from that."
Mr Sikora said he is working with Mrs Hancock's office to ensure Milton Ulladulla Taxi's receives more support.
Meanwhile, Labor candidate for the South Coast, Liza Butler called on the NSW Government to fast track incentives to wheelchair operators in regional NSW.
"The actions taken by the NSW Government show how out of touch they are with regional areas and the needs of individuals in these areas," Mrs Butler said.
"Funding for wheelchair accessible taxis is imperative for people with mobility issues to maintain their independencies and lead fulfilling lives."
Mr Wilkins said "candidates can discuss the issues all they want", in response to the statements.
"I don't care who does something, as long as something happens," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
