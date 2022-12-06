Calling all amateur home brewer and wine makers to share your wonderful beverages with the local community at the Milton Show and perhaps be lucky enough to be the winner of a prize or two.
Don't keep your talents to yourself. Be proud and share your product around.
Separate special amateur beer and wine entry forms must be used for all entries.
These entry forms are available at the Milton Show office and at the vestibule where entries are lodged in the week leading up to the show or online at www.miltonshowsociety.com. Entry fees are $2 per entry.
The show is on from March 3 to 4 next year but now is the time to get your entries organised.
Entry forms must be lodged in the vestibule next to the lower Pavilion from 10am Monday February 27 with final entries taken before 10am sharp on Thursday March 2. No entries will be accepted after this time.
Entry forms must include a short description of the style of entry according to the style described in the schedule.
These will be the new classes for the 2023 beer competition at the Milton Show.
Class
11001 Lager/Pilsener
11002 Pale Ale
11003 Bitter/Amber
11004 IPA
11005 Brown/Porter
11006 Stout
11007 Wheat/Sour/Belgian
11008 Other (Strong/Fruit/Herb/Vegetable/Specialty Beer)
11009 Cider/Mead/Ginger Beer
Our sponsor BEERCO will supply about $250 worth of product for the prizes for the show.
Monetary prizes also given to winners as well as the very coveted trophies for best beer and wine exhibit in the show.
Exhibitors must be amateur producers of home brew beer or beverages and be 18-years-of-age or over (unless the exhibit is non-alcoholic).
Amateur Home Brewers
All amateur beer entries must be entered according to the categories and styles published by the Australian Amateur Homebrew Competition. Judging will be according to style guidelines published by the AABC which can be found on their website www.aabc.org.au.
Home brewers must present 4 x 375ml unlabelled bottles or 2 x 750ml unlabelled bottles.
Beer entries will be judged on the following basis: Colour 3 points, Head 6 points, Aroma 6 points, Palate and Flavour 15 points = Total 30 points.
Amateur Wine Makers
Exhibitors must present 1 x 750ml bottle for any wine entry in classes 11010 - 11030.
Minimum 1 x 330ml or 375ml bottle for any liqueurs or spirit entries in classes 11033-11035.
Wine, Liqueurs or Spirits will be judged on the following basis: Colour and Clarity 3 points,
Nose Bouquet 7 points, Palate and Flavour 20 points = Total 20 points.
Novices or first time entrants in any class must be declared on the separate special entry form.
Categories and all information on what is necessary is available in the Milton Show Book and on the Milton Show website.
Beer judging takes place Thursday evening March 2 and Friday morning March 3 2023 in the vestibule at the show.
Amateur wine tasting takes place on Friday morning March 3.
Then complimentary beer tasting of unopened exhibits will be offered to the public on Saturday March 4 from 2pm to 4.30pm in the vestibule.
Prizes, awards and empty bottles to be collected between 4.30pm and 5pm Saturday March 4. Any bottles not collected will be disposed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.