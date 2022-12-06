Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Show Society calls for home brewers and amateur wine makers

Updated December 6 2022 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
The 2022 winners [from left] Chris Nicolovski - Most Successful Amateur Wine Exhibitor and Amateur Wine Champion Ribbon and Perpetual Trophy John Lythgo - Amateur Beer Champion Ribbon and Perpetual Trophy, Adrian Knox - Most Successful Home Brew Beer Exhibitor and John Hozack - Head Steward and Committee President

Calling all amateur home brewer and wine makers to share your wonderful beverages with the local community at the Milton Show and perhaps be lucky enough to be the winner of a prize or two.

