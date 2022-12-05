The Milton Ulladulla Red Cross volunteers held their Christmas Market Stall was held last Friday outside Beachside Pharmacy Ulladulla which was a great success.
There were plenty of wonderful gifts for everyone to buy for the festive season or just for themselves.
The day was another successful fund raising event for the Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch, the beautiful Christmas hamper raffle was won by a very excited Lyn Hicks from Mollymook with the sale of the tickets boosting the end result of the fund raising day.
The Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch would like to thank everyone who has contributed to and supported our fund raising events for 2022.
The group is looking forward to 2023 with enthusiasm and would like to wish everyone a very safe and wonderful Christmas.
The branch meets the on the first Thursday of each month and will recommence their meetings in February 2023. For more information please contact President Margaret Peppitt on 0429 042 787.
