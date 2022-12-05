Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Red Cross' Christmas Market Stall

Updated December 5 2022 - 1:39pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left - President Margaret Peppitt, Sylvia Southan and Pam Maurer at the Milton Ulladulla Red Cross' stall. Picture supplied

The Milton Ulladulla Red Cross volunteers held their Christmas Market Stall was held last Friday outside Beachside Pharmacy Ulladulla which was a great success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.