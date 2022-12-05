Push to bring affordable electric vehicles to the South Coast continues

Three concerned citizens, Ellis Gentle, Michele Schlosser and Jeremy Wright, recently met with Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, seeking support for their push to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles [EV] in the South Coast.
The trio had a meeting with Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips to discuss the Federal Government's new Electric Vehicle Strategy, and how to bring affordable electric vehicles to the people of Gilmore.
They met to discuss community demand for electric vehicles and to ask Mrs Phillips if she was willing to push for a fuel efficiency standard that will save motorists money, reduce our dependence on foreign oil and create new economic opportunities.
The meeting comes in parallel with the Electric Car Discount Bill 2022, which passed the Parliament this week.
Michele Schlosser is from Hyams Beach, Ellis Gentle is from Vincentia and Jeremy Wright is from Milton.
They say demand for electric vehicles is now massively exceeding supply, with months-long waiting lists, and cars selling out in advance.
Michele Schlosser says accelerating the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) for the people of Gilmore is now urgently needed.
"The best step towards more EVs is to reform the fuel efficiency standards for current vehicle sales, as that will immediately encourage the big brands to increase the proportion of EV's they import into Australia, Michele said.
"Shifting to electric cars will save us money, clean up our air, protect our climate and cut our reliance on dirty, imported fuel."
Mrs Phillips indicated that the federal government is acting to improve the takeup of electric vehicles, as well as consulting on fuel efficiency standards.
"Our National Electric Vehicle Strategy will improve affordability and choice for Australian consumers by growing our national EV market," Fiona Phillips said.
"We have taken the first step by delivering the Electric Car Discount, a tax cut to make EVs cheaper and encourage more people to buy them. Not only this, but we are also investing $500 million to boost electric vehicle charging infrastructure around Australia, supporting those reaping the benefits of electrified transport.
The trio does not want Australia to fall behind when it comes to this issue.
"In the meantime, we know that Australia is falling behind the rest of the world in EV uptake," Jeremy said.
"Without action, we are at risk of becoming a dumping ground for the world's most polluting cars that other countries will no longer accept."
