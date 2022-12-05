Milton Ulladulla Times
Push to bring affordable electric vehicles to the South Coast continues

Updated December 6 2022 - 9:47am, first published 9:41am
Three concerned citizens, Ellis Gentle, Michele Schlosser and Jeremy Wright, recently met with Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, seeking support for their push to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles [EV] in the South Coast.

