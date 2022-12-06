THE Ulladulla Salvation Army wants to put Christmas cheer into the lives of local residents.
Ulladulla Salvos' Ministry Worker, Auxiliary Lieutenant Stephen Dunn, said their 'Christmas Cheer' program was about giving people support during a time that can be difficult emotionally and financially for some.
He said people can come and see the Salvos at 2/113 Princes Highway, just down from the Woolworths Shopping Centre Complex and up from the K Hub, fill out a form, and get some support.
People can call beforehand on 4454 1538 Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4pm or just drop in.
The Salvos provide people with vouchers for Coles Supermarkets so they can get what they need to help them celebrate Christmas.
"The vouchers mean people can get what they need and want depending on their dietary needs," Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn said.
"We also give out toys and gifts and we have Giving Trees set up at various places."
Bunnings, the K Hub and many other local businesses are helping the Salvos by setting up giving trees.
People can buy gifts and leave them at the various Giving Trees.
He urges people to come forward and register to be part of their 'Christmas Cheer' program.
People need to register by Friday December 16 as the Salvos need time to organise pickups and deliveries.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn is sure there are many people in the community who are in need of support and he urges them to reach out.
"Please reach out to us as we, like the other welfare services, are here to help people," he said.
"If you need support it's important that you come and get it."
Meanwhile, the Ulladulla Salvos Family store has new a premises but has no opening date at this stage as a few minor issues need to be addressed beforehand.
The larger premises means the Salvos will be able to take donations of furniture and whitegoods.
Ideally they want to open the new store before Christmas - as the want to take advantage of the busy festive/New Year trading period.
"It will still remain as we are - run locally and supporting the local community," Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn said about the new premises.
He added the move was a good and positive one for the Salvos and most importantly for the community.
"It will mean we will get back to being a better supportive place for the community," he said.
The group's welfare programs remain in place - even with the smaller shop in Ulladulla.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn carries out the group's welfare role from the Ulladulla Resource Centre, which will continue, at this stage, from the centre's venue at Unit 1/78 St Vincent Street.,
The group, given it will soon have a bigger store, will need more volunteers.
To become a volunteer contact Linda at the office or call 4454 1538 Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4pm.
The Salvos are short on volunteers and can offer people a wide variety of volunteering options.
They need a pool of volunteers so they can share the workload.
Once they had 45 volunteers but many have now left and the group only has between five to 10 regular volunteers.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn said there was a little process involved about becoming a volunteer and stressed it was not an "overwhelming" one.
He said people could volunteer to work the cash register, to be a back up store manager, help sort clothes, drive the truck [class three licence needed] and be able-bodied truck driver assistants for pick-up and deliveries.
Volunteers can do full days or half days - flexible hours are the theme to volunteering with the Salvos.
There is also some "easy training" for volunteers and paperwork to fill out.
Linda, when approached, will be able to give more details about volunteering.
