THE last term at Ulladulla High School [UHS] for the year was as normal full of positive educational and community activities.
Plans are now underway to make sure the 2023 school year is just as good.
The school community is excited to kick of a new elective course in 2023 - Outdoor Education.
Ulladulla High's expert teachers have programmed an outstanding range of experiences and are thankful for the delivery of specialist equipment, which has been co-funded by Ulladulla High School's Parents and Citizens.
Speaking of next year - Year 6 students from local schools were welcomed to UHS for their first taste of high school where they engaged in a range of learning activities and the Ulladulla High School community looks forward to welcoming them to Year 7.
During what was a busy term students enjoyed activities likes camps and driver education programs.
Five Year 9 students participated in the South Coast Changemakers Forum, where they collaborated on a project with other students and pitched the issues that are important to all students across the Shoalhaven.
The students had an incredible time learning and making new friends.
