Technology tips for seniors

Start your learning journey by seeking out any face-to-face courses that may be offered through your local community library or shire council. Picture Shutterstock

Technology doesn't have to be the enemy as you age. It's a great way to keep in touch with relatives who don't live near you and quickly get relevant information.

But where and how to start? Of course, when you do an internet search, there is a tonne of free online courses you can take part in, but the irony here is that you need to be half tech savvy in the first instance to get the benefits.

The best place to start looking is literally in your 'own backyard'. A great place to begin your learning journey is with your local community library. They can advise you on upcoming courses where you can learn in a face-to-face environment.

If you are totally new to this form of technology, the best way to kick off gaining these new skills is by having someone, in person, demonstrate and lead you through the processes involved with what you want to achieve.

If your community library comes up lacking, try these alternatives in your area:

Community centre

Community college

Senior citizen's club

TAFE

Neighborhood house

Shire or council offices

Alternatively, you could ask a willing child or grandchild to google 'free computer classes for seniors near me' to get you headed in the right direction.

The benefit of finding a class for beginners or newcomers is that you are most likely to be learning alongside other people of your age or ability. Once you've gained the skills to begin your foray into the online world, remember to be kind to yourself as you are learning.

Go at your own pace - don't compare yourself with anyone else. Everyone comes to computers with a different background and experience, and everyone learns at a different pace.

Set yourself small, realistic goals . If you need to figure out what these should be, discuss them with a friend or computer mentor if you have access to one. Better to be able to find one helpful website or send one short email than to end up with a head full of instructions and no results.

Computers are also for fun . Find out about playing games: crosswords, cards, chess, Suduko, and solitaire and look into using computers to listen to music and the radio and to watch TV and films.

Computers are there to enhance your life. Think: what would I like to do better, do easily or do more of in my life? Then ask someone for advice on how a computer can help you achieve that goal.