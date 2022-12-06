A new video of schoolies racking up an unbelievable grocery bill in Ulladulla is going viral.
Schoolies celebrating the end of their education have travelled to the South Coast to swim at the beaches and soak up the sun.
Some schoolies celebrating in Ulladulla decided to buy a lot of groceries in the town's Woolworths, with their insane bill going virial on the social media app Tik Tok.
Included in the enormous grocery bill was BBQ chickens, Red Bull cans, pancake mix, wraps, juice, Zooper Doopers, corn chips, soft drink, popcorn, Cheezels, bags of ice, boxes of mac and cheese, cannelloni pasta tubes, Earl Grey teabags and spinach wraps.
The total grocery bill came to a whopping $1046.05.
"Schoolies already making a dent", wrote Tik Tok user @immynies, who posted the video.
READ MORE:
Viewers of the Tik Tok have shared their thoughts in the comments, with some laughing at the bill size and other schoolies sharing how much they have spent.
"I spent $40 on schoolies groceries," one viewer commented.
"I just know that cashier hated you all," another said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.