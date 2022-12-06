Dune rehabilitation works at Mollymook Beach will continue for the next few days, according to Shoalhaven City Council.
Work started on Monday [December 5] and depending on favourable weather conditions should finish on Friday.
"These works will involve diversion of the longshore channel of Blackwater Creek, and excavation of an outlet in the desired location," a council spokesperson said.
"A mechanical opening of Blackwater Creek to the ocean will hence form part of the works."
The work takes place from 7am to 6pm.
To mitigate risk to the community, temporary public exclusion zones marked by signage will be in place during works.
Authorised contractors engaged by council will have spotters on site to implement these safety measures.
Council asks that the public abide by all controls for safety consideration.
"Implementation of these works is for the purpose of environmental protection and public risk mitigation," the council spokesperson said.
The work was approved in consultation with NSW Crown Lands (Licence 22/07888) and Department of Primary Industries Fisheries (Permit PN22/495).
The work is being funded through a partnership with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) Coastal and Estuary grant program.
An Environmental Assessment and associated Environmental Management Plan has been completed for this work which is publicly exhibited on Council's project web page.
If you would like to know any further information about these works, please follow the above link to the project webpage or contact Nigel Smith, Lead - Coastal Management by replying directly to this email or phone 1300 293 111.
