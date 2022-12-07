Sense of community and accomplishment to feature at book launch

There will be a strong sense of community and accomplishment at the Manyana Hall on Friday.
On Friday [December 9] from 5.30pm to 8pm newly released book 'Five Villages' [Berringer Lake, North Bendalong, Bendalong, Cunjurong Point Manyana] will be officially launched.
'Five Villages' is a labour of love from local residents Jenny Cleary and Patti Bartlett and soft cover books will be available for collection and sale at the launch.
It also features the various campaigns undertaken by the communities when trying to save their villages from being over developed.
Jenny and Patti are looking forward to seeing everyone at the launch and ask that you please bring your own champagne glass.
Tanya Excell's 'Birds of the Red Head Villages' will be also available to purchase at the event.
"The more we know about the birds, the more we can do more to protect them," she said.
