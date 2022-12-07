Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Project update: Budawang special needs school moving to larger facility in Milton

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:17pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Project manager and builder looking over the site as construction progresses. Picture Tom McGann.

The Budawang School in the Shoalhaven is a school for children with special needs and will soon be moved to a larger facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.