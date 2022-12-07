The Budawang School in the Shoalhaven is a school for children with special needs and will soon be moved to a larger facility.
With the current facility hitting its peak capacity of 30 students, a new school is being built in Milton to allow for more students with special needs to join.
The $30 million project is currently being built on Croobyar Road in Milton.
As of December 2022, buildings such as the future library are currently having steel frames put in place.
Other buildings (which were not specified) are also having frames put in place.
Grounds are also being cleared for future infrastructure.
According to the Project Manager (who, for reasons stated by the NSW Department of Education, could not be named) said the project is on schedule to be completed by October 2023.
At that time, students, staff and equipment will began to be moved from the current school into the new one.
From 2024, enrolments will open for the new school.
Once complete, the school will include various purpose-built learning spaces which will be used by the children with special needs from kindergarten to year 12.
Some of these facilities include a hydrotherapy aquatic facility, new state-of-the-art library, new larger class rooms to fit more students and a canteen.
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock visited the construction site to see for herself where the project is up to.
"Once the project is complete, there will be seven new learning spaces, new core facilities, and an additional play space provided on an expanded footprint," Mrs Hancock said.
"The site has also been future proofed to accommodate additional student growth if acquired in the future."
Liberal candidate for the South Coast, Luke Sikora worked with Mrs Hancock on the project during his time in her office, finalizing the purchase of the land.
Joining Mrs Hancock in seeing the construction site and getting an update on the project, Mr Sikora said he was "proud" to have helped in delivering "such an important project".
"This is an important project for the southern Shoalhaven and displays the NSW Government's commitment to delivering new and improved infrastructure for the South Coast," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
