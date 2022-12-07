Santa to make local run to spread Christmas cheer

It appears Santa is not coming to town but in fact is coming to several towns.
The Milton Rural Fire Service is excited to announce its Christmas run to help spread some festive fun around the district.
From 3pm on Saturday December 17 the man in red will be driven around the area and will make several stops to say hello to all the little and big kids alike.
He will be giving out lollies for the kids - [COVID-19 safe in individual bags].
Here is where Santa will be:
3pm Porter Circuit, Milton
3.30pm Milton Public School
4.14 Narrawallee Park - Leo Drive
5pm Matron Porter Reserve Narrawallee and
5.45 pm Mollymook Beach hear the Surf Life Saving Club
So keep an eye out for the big red fire truck and for the man himself.
