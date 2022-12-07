Princes Highway roadworks planned for three locations

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway next week in three locations.
The changed traffic conditions will be in place between River Road and Blackbutt Road at Lake Tabourie, between Murrays Road and Fishermans Paradise Road at Conjola, and near Tomboye Road at East Lynne.
Workers will be repairing segments of the Princes Highway in these areas to improve the safety and resilience of the network as part of routine maintenance.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm from Monday December 12 to Friday December 16, weather permitting.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h, traffic control and single lane closures will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to allow five minutes additional travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
