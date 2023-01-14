Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Motel is a throwback to summer in the 70s

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
January 15 2023 - 10:00am
Mollymook Motel was built in the 1970s by Volkswagen CEO Adrian Phillips. Photo supplied.

People who drive south for the summer want a more authentic vibe, and that's what they will find at the recently renovated Mollymook Motel.

