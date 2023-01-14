People who drive south for the summer want a more authentic vibe, and that's what they will find at the recently renovated Mollymook Motel.
Motel owner Alex Qaszem said the property was built in the 1970s by Volkswagen CEO Adrian Phillips.
"He was driving down the coast to visit one of the dealerships when his car broke down outside the site," Mr Qaszem said.
"He wanted to create something classic using his own experience of staying in motels."
And when it came time to update the property last year, Mr Qaszem said: "We wanted to keep that nostalgia."
He said the appeal of a motel holiday was in its simplicity.
"No one wants to stay in something that's too commercialised when they're down here," Mr Qaszem said.
"If that's the experience that they're after they go to Sydney and stay in a five-star hotel.
"The Mollymook Motel takes you back and gives you a more nostalgic vibe," he said.
There are views from every room and all 12 were gutted during the refurbishments.
"We used local black butt timber for the bedheads and we kept the original walls and ceilings, but we put new electricals in and new plumbing," Mr Qaszem said.
"Each room has new bathrooms and new kitchens."
The people who drive south instead of north for the summer are seeking a more authentic experience, Mr Qaszem said.
"Since we completed the rennovation we have been absolutely flat stick," he said.
"The motel has been booked out since November, even in the mid week. People are coming down in droves and when the weather is good, they just want to venture out. And obviously our location is second to none."
Mr Qaszem described Mollymook as the Byron Bay of the South Coast.
"You have a lot of influential people and entrepreneurs from the northern suburbs who have been coming here for generations that continue to choose Mollymook," he said.
"It's got that nice cosmopolitan vibe that you get when there's a good mix of people."
Mollymook is also a popular spot for surfers.
"There's five or six distinct locations in and around Mollymook," Mr Qaszem said.
"That's as opposed to Jervis Bay, where you're not really on the coast. Here you are on the coast with six excellent surf breaks that surfers love to surf."
After a morning surf, many people head to nearby Bannister's restaurant to experience incredible food by Rick Stein.
"Just the whole vibe of the coast is very vibrant," Mr Qaszem said.
He said motels took a hit after the launch of Airbnb.
"Motels needed a facelift but I'm finding it a really successful journey," Mr Qaszem said.
"I'm loving it."
One of the things that sets the property apart is its property manager, who came from Noosa with over 30 years experience.
Mollymook Motel also has its own resident artist in Linx Art.
"We've got an iconic mural by Linx Art, based off an original photograph of how Mollymook Beach looked in the 1970s," Mr Qaszem said.
"People use it as a guide, they'll say 'Turn right at the mural and you're there' so it sets the arrival."
Mollymook Motel offered Mr Qaszem, formerly of Sydney, an opportunity for a change in lifestyle.
"I moved here three years ago with my family," he said.
"The motel was up for sale and I was looking for a challenge. We love it. We go fishing, we go out to the outback, spend time at Pigeon Mountain, go bushwalking, sight seeing, body boarding, stand up paddle boarding.
"If you love the outdoors and you love the ocean and the beach it's an awesome place to be. The fishing is amazing as well," he said.
