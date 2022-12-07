Surf and swell conditions are set to be hazardous over the coming days, with Surf Life Saving NSW issuing a warning to people intending to go rock-fishing, boating or swimming.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for beaches in the Shoalhaven through the to the Bateman Bay and Eden.
Swells of more than 4.5m are predicted to peak tomorrow night [Thursday December 8] with Friday the biggest day.
Southerly ends and northerly angled breaks will be protected, but winds of up to 25 knots are expected to cause havoc.
These conditions will reduce steadily into the weekend.
The message from SLSNSW Director of Lifesaving, Joel Wiseman is clear - take care if going to the coastline.
"Given the conditions being predicted I would strongly urge people to understand their limitations and avoid taking unnecessary risks in the water over the coming days," he said.
"Big swell can hamper our efforts to respond to people in distress, so it's important that potential beachgoers from the Illawarra south consider their options and avoid putting our volunteers in harms way.
"I would encourage you to check BeachSafe if you do decide to take to the water."
