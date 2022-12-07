Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Surf Life Saving NSW and Bureau of Meteorology issue a hazardous surf warning

Updated December 7 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surf Life Saving NSW and Bureau of Meteorology issue a hazardous surf warning. Picture file

Surf and swell conditions are set to be hazardous over the coming days, with Surf Life Saving NSW issuing a warning to people intending to go rock-fishing, boating or swimming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.